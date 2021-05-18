Assam minister reviews compliance with Covid-19 guidelines in public transport

Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Monday reviewed compliance with Covid-19 protocols in public transport.

Holding a virtual meeting with all district transport officers (DTOs), the minister emphasised that restrictions have to be enforced in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases, an official release said.

He also directed the enforcement officials of the department to check that Covid-19 guidelines like mask use, regular sanitisation of vehicles, and restrictions on seating arrangements are maintained in public transport.

"Patowary further directed the DTOs to maintain a close coordination with the railway, police, district administration, FCI and Food and Civil Supply Department to ensure that a sufficient number of trucks are available for unloading of essential commodities," the statement said.

The officials were asked to monitor and ensure smooth transportation of goods to different parts of the state so that no shortage of essential commodities occurs amidst the pandemic.

For the improvement of road safety, DTOs have been directed to coordinate with district administration, police, PWD, and NHAI to control the number of road accidents and fatalities.

The Transport Department has distributed 15 traffic interceptor vehicles to check over-speeding, especially on the National Highways, the minister was informed.

"The Transport Minister emphasised on the enhancement of motor vehicle revenue collections. He directed officers to work hard from the very beginning of the financial year for increasing revenue collection in the interest of the state exchequer," it said.