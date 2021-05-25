Around 90% of car buying steps can be digitized, shows Covid-19 pandemic

The global automobile industry has been witnessing the emergence of megatrends like CASE. Under this, connected vehicles, autonomous driving vehicles, moire vehicular safety and electrification are the trends that are increasing across the world. The Covid-19 pandemic has expedited the growth of these megatrends.

Besides that, the pandemic and the crisis related to it have fuelled the emergence of several other significant changes in the auto industry. One such major change is the increased focus on digital dealerships or digital vehicle buying process, which is reducing the significance of the conventional mortar and brick showrooms and bringing new technologies to the automobile dealership sector that plays a major role in connecting the automobile industry with the end consumers.

A vehicle buyer roughly goes through multiple key steps while buying a car or a motorcycle or a scooter. As it has been revealed, 90% of a vehicle buying process can be digitized. Not only that, besides the digitalisation, the pandemic is also showing that a couple of key steps can be clubbed as well. Well established automakers in India such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia India, Hero MotoCorp have already adopted such strategy.