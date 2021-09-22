ARAI develops electric vehicle charger with indigenous technology

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has indigenously developed a charger for electric vehicles. This comes as a step of the company to push the EV ecosystem in India, as it claims.

In India, one of the major hindrances in front of the growth of electric mobility is the lack of EV infrastructure. The lack of electric vehicle charging infrastructure results in range anxiety among potential EV buyers. This eventually results in a lack of sales for electric vehicles.

ARAI has said that it has developed the EV charger AC001 with indigenous technology. The manufacturing and promotional operations have been taken up by Bharat Electronics. The AC001 charging points will be set by Bharat Electronics and parts for EV charger systems -0 Type 1, Type 2, CCS and CHAdeMO will be built locally.

Talking about the EV charger, ARAI Director Reji Mathai said that this charger will be cost-effective and boost the local economy as well. "Many components of EV like motors and controllers are imported and even chargers are being brought from abroad. ARAI has developed indigenous technology for EV charger AC001, which has been taken up for manufacturing and promotion by Bharat Electronics," said Mathai.

He also informed that the charger has been designed considering the safety aspects and power usage in India. These chargers will be available at a cost of ₹50,000 - ₹60,000.

In the last few years, several companies and startups have come forward to set up EV charging infrastructure across the country. Some major auto companies like Tata Motors and MG Motor India too have taken initiatives for that. However, despite growth in expansion, the EV charging network in India is still not available as per requirement.