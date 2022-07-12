HT Auto
Home Auto News Apple's Self Driving, Electric Car Efforts Still Remain Stalled: Report

Apple's self-driving, electric car efforts still remain stalled: Report

Apple had first revealed its self-driving tech aspirations in 2016 and since then saw autonomous driving systems as a core technology for the future.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2022, 10:59 AM
Many creative renderings, like this, of what the first Apple car could look like have surfaced online in recent times. (Photo courtesy: YouTube)
Many creative renderings, like this, of what the first Apple car could look like have surfaced online in recent times. (Photo courtesy: YouTube)
Many creative renderings, like this, of what the first Apple car could look like have surfaced online in recent times. (Photo courtesy: YouTube)
Many creative renderings, like this, of what the first Apple car could look like have surfaced online in recent times. (Photo courtesy: YouTube)

Apple's dream of launching a self-driving, electric car still seems like a distant dream despite years of hard work as its team is plagued by setbacks as rivals get ahead in the race, the Information tech news website reported Monday. The talk around the Apple car started some eight years ago when Steve Jobs died in October 2011. Called Project Titan, it has faced various setbacks.

While testing, the self-driving Apple cars have faced trouble on streets near its Silicon Valley headquarters, bumping curbs, straying from lanes, and almost hitting a jogger legally crossing a road, the report mentioned. It added that trouble with team happened due to ever-shifting goals and leadership, staff turnover, and lack of faith in the project by high-ranking executives.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Apple iOS 16 allows you to pay fuel bills from the driver's seat: Here's how)

Last year, in an interview with the New York Times, Apple chief Tim Cook said that the self-driving cars are an ideal match for the technology giant. "An autonomous car is a robot and so there are a lot of things you can do with autonomy; we will see what Apple does," Cook said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The tech giant had first revealed its self-driving tech aspirations in 2016 and since then saw autonomous driving systems as a "core technology" for the future. However, last year, the company trimmed its team devoted to self-driving car technology, yet maintained that it is still in the race.

Many major automakers and technology groups are currently developing autonomous vehicles, that are considered to be the future of the automobile, along with electric power. Last year, Google-backed self-driving firm Waymo expanded its robotaxi service to riders in San Francisco in another step toward fully autonomous ride-hailing.

 

 

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2022, 10:49 AM IST
TAGS: Apple electric car self-driving car electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility Apple car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Apple's self-driving, electric car efforts still remain stalled: Report
Apple's self-driving, electric car efforts still remain stalled: Report
EKA receives CMVR certification for its E9 electric bus
EKA receives CMVR certification for its E9 electric bus
Gurgaon Sohna National Highway opens, Nitin Gadkari shares images
Gurgaon Sohna National Highway opens, Nitin Gadkari shares images
Aprilia SR Max250 HPE breaks cover as a premium, performance scooter
Aprilia SR Max250 HPE breaks cover as a premium, performance scooter
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV variants, colours revealed
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV variants, colours revealed

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city