Another reason to buy CNG vehicle as IGL significantly slashes fuel price

1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2020, 10:01 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • In a statement issued, IGL has said that CNG price has been reduced by 3.20 per kilogram in Delhi while it has been cut by 3.60 per kilogram in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Amid a national lockdown that has forced cars to stay firmly parked across the country, there is some reason to cheer as state-owned Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has cut CNG prices by over 3 per kilogram in Delhi and NCR region.

In a statement issued, IGL has said that CNG price has been reduced by 3.20 per kilogram in Delhi while it has been cut by 3.60 per kilogram in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. "The new consumer price of Rs. 42.0 per kg in Delhi and 47.75 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be effective from 6.00 am on 3rd April 2020," the company informed. "The revised CNG price in Muzaffarnagar would be 56.65 per kg, in Karnal would be 49.85 per kg and in Rewari and Gurugram would be 54.15 per kg."

Globally, crude prices have crashed significantly over the past several weeks due to a massive fall in demand, coupled with a spurt in production from countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia who are currently engaged in a tussle. This has made refining crude more expensive than crude itself in many parts of the world. Transport cost for a wide variety of items, therefore, has come down although this may not be a reason for the fall in CNG prices.

CNG pumps, much like petrol and diesel pumps, are open in India despite the lockdown. IGL continues to offer a 50 paise per kilogram cash-back during off-peak hours of 11am to 4pm and 12am to 6am if the transaction is done through an IGL Smart Card. It is estimated that the most-recent price cut will translate into savings of 56% over cars making use of conventional fuel.

