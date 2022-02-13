"Would feel proud": Anand Mahindra heaps praise on e-cycle kit

Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video of an innovative creation that can convert a simple bicycle into a an electric one.

Imagine a device that can turn your humble cycle into a motorised and battery-powered vehicle that can clock top speeds of 25 kilometres per hour. The Dhruv Vidyut Electric Conversion Kit (DVECK), an innovative device created by Gursaurabh Singh, has caught the attention of Mahindra and Mahindra Chairperson Anand Mahindra.

The industrialist took to Twitter to share a video of the innovative creation that can convert a simple bicycle into an electric one. “This has been doing the #Signal rounds the last few days. Not the first device in the world to motorise a cycle. But this is an outstanding design — compact & efficient, rugged - loved the working in mud, making it an off-roader, safe and savvy — a phone charging port," Mahindra wrote.

The video shared by the industrialist mentions that cycles are ‘companions of 58% daily commuters in India’ and calls the upgraded cycle as ‘apni swadeshi cycle’. The converted cycle offers a range of 40 kilometres and has a payload capacity of 170 kg. The video also demonstrates that the device is fire proof and water proof.

The video further lists more specifications of the device such as it being rust proof, made of aircraft grade aluminium and light weight. The device comes with cycle charging inlet as well as a USB or phone charging outlet. It takes 20 minutes of pedalling to charge the cycle up to 50% capacity. “It’s a good reminder for all automakers focussing on disruptive EVs that THIS EV revolution may be the most important one," said Mahindra.

The industrialist also expressed his interest in investing in the innovation, saying, “It’s not inevitable that this will succeed commercially or be substantially profitable, but I still would feel proud to be an investor…Grateful if someone can connect me with Gursaurabh."

