An EV to measure air quality? Jaguar Land Rover & Google partner for new tech

Jaguar Land Rover has announced its partnership with Google to integrate the air quality measuring sensors as well as Street View mapping technology in its all-electric I-Pace SUV.

The I-Pace comes out as the first Google-powered electric vehicle to be used for measuring air quality in Dublin. The car will be capable of measuring nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, and fine particles (PM2.5) in the air and will also help update Google Maps.

(Also Read: JLR is up for partnerships with other auto companies, claims Thierry Bollore)

The all-electric SUV by JLR has been rated for zero tailpipe emissions and comes equipped with specialised mobile air sensors developed by Aclima. Its cabin provides air ionisation and PM2.5 filtration. It has already gone on sale in Dublin to capture data over the period of the next 12 months.

The data will then be analysed by Google’s scientific research team which will lead to the development of street-level air pollution map in Dublin.

The engineering team of JLR has worked to integrate Google Street View technology in the car. To incorporate Google Street View controls the car comes embedded with new roof mountings for the Street View camera, new rear-window glass which allows for wiring and redesigned interior switchgear.

(Also Read: Jaguar's smallest SUV E-Pace gets a new R-Dynamic Black edition)

Elena Allen, Project Manager for Business Development at Jaguar Land Rover said: “The integration of Google Street View technology with the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace is the perfect solution for measuring air quality. We are delighted to support this project as it aligns with our own journey to becoming an electric-first business and achieving net zero carbon by 2039. Partnerships like this are one of the ways we can achieve our sustainability goals and make a positive impact on society."

Jaguar Land Rover has committed to becoming a net-zero carbon business by 2039 and the company aims to partner with industry leaders to realise this vision.