Ampere Electric introduces first-of-a-kind battery subscription plan

Ampere Electric on Wednesday announced that it has launched industry’s 1st battery subscription plan in partnership with Autovert Technologies.

Ampere says that the new battery subscription plan has been introduced through an IOT backed platform that is aimed at making the purchase of electric scooters easier and more affordable. The latest plan is currently available at select dealerships in Bangalore and will be replicated nationwide in the later stage.

The distinctive battery subscription plan is said to reduce the cost of vehicle purchase and provide an alternative choice to the customers to ride home its recently launched e-scooter Magnus Pro by paying just ₹49,990, whilst opting for a monthly battery subscription of ₹1,990. For the record, the original ex-showroom price of the scooter stands at ₹73,990. It was launched in India in June.

Commenting on the partnership, P Sanjeev, COO, Ampere Vehicles said, “We are happy to partner with Autovert Technologies to introduce this unique battery subscription plan. With this association clubbed with special Ampere freedom offers, we are aiming to make Ampere Vehicles more affordable and accessible for the consumer."

The company is also providing an array of new vehicle benefits such as extended 5-Year warranty along with full vehicle insurance, full vehicle service & maintenance for 24 months, upgrade options, discounts on replacement battery and more. Also, full vehicle subscription plans have also been introduced for the Magnus Pro and Zeal models, starting at Rs. 2,777 per month.

Speaking on this announcement, Vinay Sharma, Co-founder and CTO of Autovert says, “The Battery subscription is possible, given the modular nature of the EV, which lends itself to decoupling the battery from the vehicle and specific services offered around its lifecycle. The EV ecosystem demands an alternative ownership model in order to drive faster adoption amongst an emerging customer base and we are happy to be in the forefront of this with our products and partners like Ampere to take it market."



