All leased, hired cars for Delhi govt officials will be EVs in 6 months: Gahlot

All leased or hired cars used by Delhi government officials for commuting will be electric vehicles within six months, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has said. The move by the government to convert its entire fleet to electric vehicles is aimed at setting an example for the residents.

He further urged all other four-wheeler owners in the city to switch to electric vehicles, saying that the subsides offered by the Delhi government on purchase of EV is one of the highest in the country. Under the city's EV policy, incentives of up to ₹three lakh are provided, including 1.5 lakh subsidy, registration, and road tax exemption. "This is the highest subsidy in India and makes the total cost of ownership of an electric car in Delhi exactly the same as a diesel car," Gahlot was quoted as saying by PTI. "The total cost of ownership of electric cars (gets reduced) by up to 30 per cent."

The minister also emphasized that by switching from a diesel car to an electric vehicle, an individual can save up to ₹1,050 per month. The total cost of ownership of a private electric car and a private diesel car travelling approximately 30 km per day in Delhi is ₹19.04 and ₹19.11 per km respectively. The Delhi EV policy currently makes 12 four-wheeler available and eligible for purchase and scrapping incentives.

The Delhi government has launched the 'Switch Delhi' campaign earlier this month to promote the use of electric vehicles in the city. As the campaign enters its third week, the government is forging ahead with its aims to sensitise people about the benefits of switching to EVs and make them aware of the incentives and infrastructure being developed.

In order to address people's range anxiety and enable a smooth transition, there are over 70 public charging stations already operational in the city.