Access 125, Gixxer range help Suzuki register 24% growth in December 2023 sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported its sales results for December 2023 and the two-wheeler giant sold a cumulative (domestic + exports) 79,483 units last month. The company recorded a 24 per cent growth in sales year-on-year when compared to 63,912 units sold in December 2022. Popular models like the Suzuki Access 125 , Burgmant Street 125 as well as the Gixxer 155 and 250 range continue to be strong contributors to the brand.

Suzuki Motorcycle India revealed that it sold 69,025 units in the domestic market last December, witnessing a 68.74 per cent increase in sales as against 40,905 units sold during the same month in 2022. Exports, on the other hand, saw a drop in volumes with only 10,457 units shipped internationally, as against 23,007 units shipped in December the year before.

Speaking about the sales result, Devashish Handa, EVP Sales, Marketing & After Sales - Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “With the conclusion of 2023, we reflect on a journey marked by resilience and commitment. The consistent growth trajectory during the year is a testament to SMIPL’s promise of delivering quality products and customer service. We look forward to serving our customers with enhanced experience."

Suzuki has been steady with its sales despite not bringing any brand-new products to the market in a while. The company’s last all-new offering was the V-Strom 250 SX launched in 2022. However, it has been conducting engagement activities and held the second leg of the Suzuki Matsuri motorcycle and music festival in Bengaluru. The company says over 3,000 motorcycle enthusiasts participated in the event.

