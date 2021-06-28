A Tesla charging station in California gets McDonald's delivery directly in cars

A Tesla supercharger station in Firebaugh, California gets a direct service from a nearby McDonald's eatery that offers delivering food to Tesla owners in car while they charge their electric vehicles. The relatively new Firebaugh station is one of the biggest in the world with 56 stalls, Electrek reported.

Tesla has about six Supercharger stations within a one charge distance on the highway between Los Angeles and the Bay Area in California. However, many commuters choose to stop by this station because of the convenience that its location offers. The McDonald's chain has also put up a sign at the station that reads, "Recharge with McDonald’s while you recharge your Tesla. Food delivered directly to your charge bay." Few other food options near the charging station include a Little Caesars restaurant and a Subway.

(Also read | Tesla to recall over 285,000 cars in China due to faulty autopilot)

A Tesla owner posted on Twitter about the McDonald's service at the Tesla Supercharging station. He wrote, "Serving up Big Macs to the car @ the Tesla charging station in balmy Firebaugh."

Many charging station operators choose to build new stations where there are nearby amenities for drivers so that they can engage themselves while their vehicles get charged. These amenities include restaurants, coffee shops and restrooms. Thus, on popular routes that have several charging stations, EV owners stop by the ones with suitable amenities around.

(Also read | Tesla sued over fees at Supercharger stations)

Tesla has also been talking about providing amenities at its charging stations. In 2018, Elon Musk has tweeted that his company will build a retro drive-in restaurant at Tesla Supercharger stations in Los Angeles with in-car digital menu. Replying to a Tesla owner's request for popcorn, Musk replied in affirmative, adding, "And an outdoor screen that plays a highlight reel of the best scenes in movie history."

Though this hasn't been built so far, Electrek reports that Tesla had actually applied for building permits for 'a restaurant and Supercharger station' at a location in Santa Monica. Earlier this year, Tesla submitted new building applications for this.