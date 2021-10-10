This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A boat that flies? This electric flying boat glides over water using hydrofoils
With a 45 kWh battery. the electric flying boat offers a maximum range of 50 nautical miles (92 km).
The 28-foot pleasure boat is electrically powered and flies above the water on a pair of hydrofoils.
Stockholm-based boat builder Candela's C-8 electric hydrofoil boat, that was launched just last month, has already taken the market by storm as it has started outselling its fossil-fuel powered predecessor, Electrek reported. The electric flying boat has already sold more than 60 units within six weeks of launch.
The electric flying boat is a mass-produceable product that replaces the company's largely hand-built C-7.
The hydrofoils under the boat help it fly above the water while leaving no wake. The larger C-8 will even be able to handle choppier water and 3-4 foot seas while remaining in flight above the water. Whenever the waves get too high, the boat's flight controller lands the boat back in the water.
The boat is equipped with a silent new thruster known as the C-POD, developed in-house by Candela. The C-POD uses a pair of counterrotating propellors each powered by an individual motor that is completely submerged under the water. The C-POD has been especially developed for the C-8 as part of a new design philosophy.
The electric flying boat from the Scandinavian company comes fully loaded with features and amenities such as a below deck cabin with sofa for four people. The sofa can also convert into sleeping bed for two adults and two children. Then there is a bathroom with toilet and a freshwater shower, optional hard top for cold weather or for protection from sun, and a premium sound system. A 15.4-inch high-resolution touchscreen has been placed in the cabin for navigation and controls.
The boat from Candela comes with a top speed of 30 knots and a battery that is large enough to help it fly at 20 knots for 2.5 hours. The 45 kWh battery offers a maximum range of 50 nautical miles (92 km).