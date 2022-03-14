HT Auto
Home Auto News 2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 To Launch Today: Price Expectation

2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 to launch today: Price expectation

The upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411 is expected to come with a different set of equipment when compared to the Himalayan ADV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2022, 09:18 AM
Royal Enfield Scram 411 will come as a more affordable version of the popular Himalayan ADV.
Royal Enfield Scram 411 will come as a more affordable version of the popular Himalayan ADV.
Royal Enfield Scram 411 will come as a more affordable version of the popular Himalayan ADV.
Royal Enfield Scram 411 will come as a more affordable version of the popular Himalayan ADV.

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the Scram 411 motorcycle in the country later today (March 15th). The bike is expected to be priced at around 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), and come as a toned-down version of the popular Himalayan ADV. It was earlier scheduled to be launched in February but the third wave of coronavirus pushed the event a few days back into March.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Royal Enfield Himalayan (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan
411 cc
₹ 1.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm 250 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 250 Adventure
248.76 cc
₹ 2.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw G 310 Gs (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 Gs
313 cc
₹ 2.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411 is expected to come with a different set of equipment when compared to the Himalayan, so as to make it more cruising friendly. The model is expected to get a smaller 19-inch front wheel when compared to the Himalayan's 21-inch unit. The rear wheel, however, will remain the same 17-inch spoke wheel. The headlamp setup and console are also likely to be different from the Himalayan, previous spy images have revealed. These differences give Scram 411 a different look and character.

Also read | BSF Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition reaches Wagah border on RE Classic 350

Further, the Scram 411 is expected to come with a single seat instead of a split seat option on the Himalayan whereas the handlebar will continue to be a flat and wide unit, but not as high raised as before. The exterior is also set to get subtle modifications to make it look distinctive in comparison to its hardcore ADV counterpart.

Earlier this year, the motorcycle was spotted arriving at a dealership backyard in two different paint schemes - Black with Maroon/Yellow highlights and White with Red/Blue highlights. This implies that the bike will be available in multiple paint schemes.

Mechanically, the bike is expected to source power from the same 411 cc unit which delivers 24.3 bhp of power and 32 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are expected to be performed by a five-speed gearbox. However, expect the engine to be tuned differently for the Scram to match up its character.

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2022, 11:03 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Scram 411 Scram 411 Himalayan ADV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city