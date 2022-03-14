2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 to launch today: Price expectation

The upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411 is expected to come with a different set of equipment when compared to the Himalayan ADV.

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the Scram 411 motorcycle in the country later today (March 15th). The bike is expected to be priced at around ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), and come as a toned-down version of the popular Himalayan ADV. It was earlier scheduled to be launched in February but the third wave of coronavirus pushed the event a few days back into March.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411 is expected to come with a different set of equipment when compared to the Himalayan, so as to make it more cruising friendly. The model is expected to get a smaller 19-inch front wheel when compared to the Himalayan's 21-inch unit. The rear wheel, however, will remain the same 17-inch spoke wheel. The headlamp setup and console are also likely to be different from the Himalayan, previous spy images have revealed. These differences give Scram 411 a different look and character.

Further, the Scram 411 is expected to come with a single seat instead of a split seat option on the Himalayan whereas the handlebar will continue to be a flat and wide unit, but not as high raised as before. The exterior is also set to get subtle modifications to make it look distinctive in comparison to its hardcore ADV counterpart.

Earlier this year, the motorcycle was spotted arriving at a dealership backyard in two different paint schemes - Black with Maroon/Yellow highlights and White with Red/Blue highlights. This implies that the bike will be available in multiple paint schemes.

Mechanically, the bike is expected to source power from the same 411 cc unit which delivers 24.3 bhp of power and 32 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are expected to be performed by a five-speed gearbox. However, expect the engine to be tuned differently for the Scram to match up its character.

