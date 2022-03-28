HT Auto
2022 Hyundai Grand Creta three-row vehicle launched for South African market

2022 Hyundai Grand Creta offers two engine options and comes in both manual and automatic transmission options.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Mar 2022, 03:58 PM
Hyundai has expanded its vehicle portfolio in South Africa with the launch of the 2022 Grand Creta in Executive and Elite trim levels. The three-row vehicle is a modified version of the K2 platform that underpins the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Venue. The exterior design has been borrowed from the pre-facelift Creta that was first introduced in Asian regions back in 2019. The vehicle has been priced at a starting value of 449,900 Rand ( 23 lakh approx).

Customers in South Africa will be able to select from two engine options. The first is a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit with 156 hp and 191 Nm of torque while the second unit is a 1.5-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder that produces 113 hp and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are performed by a six-speed manual gearbox but customers can also opt for a six-speed automatic unit. Both models are front-wheel drive.

(Also watch | Hyundai cars may soon boast of illuminated grille, LCD message screens)

Standard features available on the Executive trim of the 2022 Hyundai Grand Creta include a rear-view camera, an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, and 17-inch wheels. The Elite trim adds on the standard features by including a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and 18-inch wheel.

When compared to the standard Hyundai Creta sold in other markets, the Grand Creta is 7.8 inches longer and has a 5.9 inches longer wheelbase, allowing Hyundai to add a third row to the vehicle. Boot space on the SUV is 180 liters with the third-row in its upright position and 1,670 liters with it folded down.

In these aspects, the 2022 Hyundai Grand Creta appears to be identical to the Hyundai Alcazar that was launched in India about a year ago.

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2022, 03:58 PM IST
TAGS: 2022 Hyundai Grand Creta Hyundai Creta Hyundai Creta
