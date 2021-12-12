2021 Hyundai Tucson scores a duck with zero-star safety rating in Latin NCAP

2021 Hyundai Tucson with two frontal airbags received a zero-star rating in a recent safety crash test conduct by the Latin New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). The model scored well in adult protection for frontal and side impacts, as well as in whiplash protection. However, due to lack of side airbags, its safety score remained limited.

The bodyshell of the vehicle was rated as stable and it is capable of withstanding further loadings. While head, abdomen and pelvis protection was good in the side impact, chest protection was not adequate.

Child occupant protection offered by the 2021 Tucson was poor because as there is only a lap belt available in the center rear seat while Hyundai declined to select Child Restraint Systems (CRS) for the tests, the Latin NCAP report stated. . Despite having standard ISOFIX anchorages in rear outboard positions, their marking was not according to Latin NCAP criteria.

(Also read | 2022 Hyundai Tucson adds new rugged XRT trim with bold looks)

Pedestrian protection offered by the model was overall average but the vehicle scored poor on upper leg protection and low on head protection.

Another issue was the lack of autonomous emergency braking (AEB) which otherwise helps mitigate pedestrian accidents. The five-seater also lacks various other safety features such as AEB inter-Urban, Speed Assist System and Lane Assist system. : The car does not offer ESC as standard while it only offers front driver SBR. Further, the car does not offer BSD as standard.

While Hyundai has a new 2022 Tucson in its lineup, there are still a number of markets that sell the outgoing Tucson. The new Tucson features a restyled exterior and design, and comes in both a hybrid and plug-in hybrid variant.