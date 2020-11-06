'Not in my lifetime': Ferrari boss pulls plug on Prancing Horse going electric

An all-electric Ferrari around the bend? If Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri has his way, and he can, the Prancing Horse may never get an electric heart irrespective of what the automobile industry transforms into and how rivals adapt in a fast-changing space across the globe. That is because Camilleri believes it isn't a walk in the park - or drive in this case - to bring an electric motor which is worthy of the Ferrari badge.

Camilleri was asked about Ferrari's possible prospects in the EV space during the brand's third-quarter 2020 earnings conference call. And he was quick to almost slam the door on such prospects. "Certainly not in my lifetime."

For the record, Camilleri is 65.

The point, however, really is that Ferrari is hardly interested in fitting its cars with a battery even if almost every other car maker - performance or otherwise - is looking at charging ahead. The Italian super car maker is of the opinion that the process of making an electric Ferrari as capable and as iconic as a Ferrari with a conventional engine is an extremely complex process and that it just doesn't want to take out a regular engine and cram EV parts in its place before getting the whole units shipped to showrooms.

This is not to say that Ferrari isn't interested in plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), something like an SF90 Stradale. Full EVs, however, are a whole new story.

Experts believe that Ferrari may not be looking at full EVs yet because it sees a decent amount of demand for its offerings as they are currently. And the market from elites who prefer a Ferrari may not dwindle regardless of the EV revolution in several markets.

As for the car maker itself, it is clear that a full EV is presently out of the question but Ferrari has gone back on its assertions in the past. Remember, it is now getting its first-ever SUV ready, something unimaginable till only a few years ago.