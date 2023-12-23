Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year

India is one of the fastest-growing electric vehicle markets in the world. Over the last few years, both legacy players and EV startups have been drastically transforming the landscape of the Indian EV industry. Electric two-wheelers dominate the Indian EV market, but car manufacturers too are introducing interesting products. While homegrown car manufacturers have been launching new electric cars in the country, foreign brands are also bringing their respective products into the segment.

In 2023, several carmakers, in both mass-market and luxury segments have launched some spectacular electric cars across different pricing slabs. Interestingly, like the fossil-fuel-propelled passenger vehicle market, the Indian electric car market is witnessing the rise of SUVs. In 2023, the majority of the electric cars launched in the country were SUVs.

Here is a comprehensive list of the electric cars that were launched in India in 2023.

MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV is the most affordable electric car in India. This small boxy hatchback looks tiny compared to other models in the fray, but a perfect machine for in and around-city commuting. MG Comet EV was launched in 2023 at an introductory starting price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric hatchback threw a tough challenge to the Tata Tiago EV, the erstwhile most affordable electric car in India with its pricing. Design-wise, the EV is eye-catching on the exterior, while inside the cabin it looks simple yet very much urban at the same time. The Comet EV promises a 230 km range on a single charge.

Tata Nexon EV facelift

One of the most noteworthy car launches in India in 2023 was the arrival of the Nexon EV facelift. Tata Nexon EV is the country's bestselling electric car and the homegrown automaker simply ramped up the appeal of the electric compact SUV with the launch of the Nexon facelift, which incorporates a wide range of design and feature updates. The Nexon EV facelift comes available at a starting price of ₹14.74 lakh (ex-showroom), and it promises a 465-kilometre range on a single charge, while it can accelerate to 0-100 kmph in 8.9 seconds. It comes with V2V and V2L technologies.

Powering the electric SUV is a 66.4 kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors.

BMW iX1

BMW launched the electric avatar of the X1 SUV, christened as iX1 in India in 2023. The luxury EV was launched in the country at a price tag of ₹66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW iX1 is the German brand's fourth fully electric vehicle and is sold in India via the CBU route. Powering the electric SUV is a 66.4 kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors. The electric propulsion system churns out 309 bhp peak power and 494 Nm of maximum torque. The EV promises up to 440-kilometre range on a single charge. It can reach 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 180 kmph.

BMW i7

BMW i7 is an all-electric sedan that was launched in India in 2023 at a price tag of ₹2.50 crore (ex-showroom). The BMW i7 M70 xDrive is the brand's first M-division electric car that was launched in India in 2023. Powering this luxury electric sedan is a 101.7 kWh battery pack that is paired with dual electric motors and generates up to a 560-kilometre range on a single charge. The electric propulsion system churns out 657 bhp peak power and 1,100 Nm maximum torque. This electric sedan can sprint to 100 kmph from a standstill position in just 3.7 seconds at a top speed of 250 kmph.

Mahindra XUV400

Mahindra XUV400 is the homegrown automaker's first-ever electric SUV launched in India in 2023. The Mahindra XUV400 comes positioned in compact SUV segment and it competes with rivals like the Tata Nexon EV. Launched at ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XUV400 is available in two different battery options and promises up to 456-kilometre range on a single charge. Available in EC and EL, the Mahindra electric SUV's price goes up to ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen eC3

Despite being a new entrant in the Indian passenger vehicle market, French auto giant Citroen was quick to launch an electric car in the form of eC3. The electric SUV comes priced from ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and it promises a range of 320 kilometres on a single charge, which is also the highest in its segment. Available in four different variants, the Citroen eC3 EV is powered by a 29.2 kWh battery pack that promises 320 kilometres range on a single charge. The electric SUV promises a top speed of 107 kmph.

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge is the second electric car in India from the Swedish luxury car manufacturer after the XC40 Recharge. The electric car was launched at ₹61.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV competes with rivals such as Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. The EV gets power from a 78 kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors. The EV churns out 402 bhp peak power and 660 Nm of maximum torque. The EV is capable of running at a top speed of 180 kmph and can sprint to 100 kmph from a standstill position in 4.7 seconds.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the second electric car from the South Korean auto giant in the Indian market. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV has been launched in the country at ₹44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV comes competing against the Kia EV6 but is more affordable than the rebadged sibling. Powering the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a 72.6 kWh battery pack, that promises a 631 kilometre range on a single charge. It gets a rear-wheel drivetrain churning out 214 bhp peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque. The EV claims come with a fast charging technology that charges the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

Audi Q8 e-tron and Sportback e-tron

Audi launched the Q8 e-tron and Sportback e-tron in India in middle of 2023. The SUV and the Sportback were launched together, priced at ₹1.14 crore and ₹1.18 core (ex-showroom). The Q8 e-tron essentially came as a facelifted iteration of the erstwhile e-tron. Both the SUV and the Sportback were launched in two trims - 50 and 55, with range of up to 600 kilometres on a single charge. Powering the 50 variant is a 71 kWh battery pack, while the 55 onbe gets a larger 114 kWh battery pack. The SUV has a maximum claimed range of 491 kilometres and 582 kilometres for the 50 and 55 variants, respectively, while the Sportback has a maximum range of 505 kilometres and 600 kilometres for the 50 and 55 variants, respectively.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz India launched the EQB 350 4Matic electric SUV in India in 2023, at a starting price of ₹77.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury electric SUV was launched in the country replacing the previous EQB 300 4Matic that was launched in December 2022. The EQB is powered by a 66.5 kWh battery pack. The electric propulsion system onboard the SUV promises 288 bhp peak power and 520 Nm of maximum torque. These specifications are significant enhancements from the EQB 300 4Matic.

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE electric SUV was launched in India in 2023 after the EQS and EQB, joining the lineup as the brand's third EV in the country. The Mercedes-Benz EQE electric SUV was launched here at ₹1.39 crore (ex-showroom). It competes with rivals like Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX1 electric SUVs. Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic SUV comes promising 550 kilometres range on a single charge. The SUV gets power from a 90.56 kWh battery pack that is paired with dual motors. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds at a top speed of 210 kmph.

