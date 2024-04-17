Ye: Honda’s answer to the fiercely competitive Chinese EV market. Check details

The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market is known for its fierce competition and rapid growth, making it a battleground for automakers looking to establish a strong presence in the EV segment. Honda, the Japanese auto giant, is the latest to enter this competitive arena, unveiling a new EV brand in China called Ye. This move underscores Honda's commitment to regaining relevance in the world's largest EV market.

Honda is stepping up its game in China's EV market by unveiling its new brand, Ye. This marks the automaker's third brand in China targeting the EV market, following e:N and Lingxi. Ye aims to cater to Chinese customers' needs with models based on the all-electric platform ‘Architecture W’.

The new Ye brand is Honda's third brand in China targeting the EV market, following e:N and Lingxi. Honda aims to cater to the needs of Chinese customers with the Ye brand, building cars based on the all-electric Architecture W architecture. The company plans to launch six models under the Ye brand in China by 2027, as part of its strategy to achieve 100 per cent electrification in the country by 2035.

Among the new models unveiled by Honda are the Ye GT, set for mass production in 2025, the Ye P7, and the Ye S7. The Ye P7 will be manufactured by GAC Honda, a joint venture between Honda and GAC Group, while the Ye S7 will be produced by Dongfeng Honda, a joint venture between Honda and Dongfeng Motor.

Japanese automakers, including Honda, have faced challenges in China's EV market, lagging behind domestic and international competitors. Despite these challenges, Honda has been making efforts to establish itself in the segment. The company launched its all-electric brand e:N in China in October 2021, along with the e:N Architecture. The first EV under the e:N brand, the e:NS1, went on sale in April 2022.

In September 2023, Dongfeng Honda unveiled the Lingxi brand, aimed at younger consumers and priced separately from the e:NS lineup. The Lingxi brand will be based on a new all-electric platform, with the production version of the Lingxi L sedan set to go on sale in 2024.

