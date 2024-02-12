Xiaomi SU7, tech giant's first electric car, revealed with first interior image

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has revealed the first official images of the SU7, its first electric vehicle, ahead of its launch later this year. The EV maker revealed the exterior looks of the SU7 last year. Codenamed Speed Ultra, which hints that the EV will be a performance model, will rival the likes of Tesla Model S. The SU7 electric vehicle is expected to be showcased for the first time at the upcoming Beijing Auto Show which will be held in April this year. Though Xiaomi had said that deliveries of the SU7 will begin early this year, it has not yet announced full details of the EV or its price.

The interior of the Xiaomi SU7 is futuristic in its design. However, there are several physical buttons on the dashboard. Here are some of the key features on offer with the upcoming electric car from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer.

Xiaomi SU7 interior: Simplistic in styling

The official images show that the Xiaomi SU7 will come with an interior design where simplicity stands out. There is a dual-tone interior theme, a minimalistic centre console with physical buttons carefully placed for easy reach of the driver, a massive panoramic sunroof which appears fixed and more.

Xiaomi SU7 interior: Display screen as large as a monitor

Xiaomi SU7 has a relatively thin and long display screen. The huge multimedia screen at the centre allows the driver to control vehicle-related information, navigation and music applications at the same time. Just below this screen, there is a wireless charging area with 55W fast charging support, a start-stop button, physical buttons for settings such as air conditioning, fan speed, suspension and a cup holder.

Xiaomi SU7 interior: Entertainment screens for rear passengers

Xiaomi SU7 also includes two entertainment screens for the rear seat occupants. The screens for the rear passengers appear independent of the front touchscreen display.

Xiaomi SU7: Specs

The Xiaomi SU7 is a four-door electric sedan which stands 4,997 mm in length, 1,963 mm in width and up to 1,455 mm in height. The EV comes with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. Xiaomi will make the SU7 available in two configurations differentiated by the energy storage capacity of its battery, although the range will consist of more versions based on their power.

Xiaomi SU7: Battery and range

The entry-level variant of Xiaomi SU7 will come with a 73.6 kWh battery pack. The top-of-the-line variant will get a larger 101 kWh battery pack. Xiaomi developed its own CTB (Cell-to-Body) technology, which integrates the battery into the vehicle, significantly improving structure rigidity, eliminating the floor, and reducing the height for a more spacious cabin. According to the EV maker, the SU7 will offer range of up to 800 kms in a single charge. The EV maker will also introduce a new variant called V8 with a larger 150 kWh battery pack with 1,200 km range later in 2025.

Xiaomi SU7: Performance

Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan will also be at par with some of the quickest EVs around the world. Xiaomi promises the EV to generate at least 21,000 rotations per minute (RPM), ranking among some of the best. The two mass-produced motors are the V6 and V6S, with power output ranging between 299 hp and 374 hp. The peak torque output goes up to 635 Nm. The top speed of the lower variants will be 210 kmph and 265 kmph for the higher variants.

