HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Wooed By Us Subsidies, Tesla Dials Back On Big German Battery Plans

Wooed by US subsidies, Tesla dials back on big German battery plans

Tesla Inc has begun assembling batteries in Germany but will focus cell production in the US in light of Inflation Reduction Act incentives, the company said, making it one of the first firms to declare a strategy shift prompted by the package. The US electric-vehicle maker is also preparing to produce cell components such as electrodes, some of which will be sent from its site in Gruenheide in the state of Brandenburg, to the United States, Tesla said on Wednesday.

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 23 Feb 2023, 06:44 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla EVs are seen on a factory line in Germany. (Reuters)
Tesla EVs are seen on a factory line in Germany. (Reuters)
Tesla EVs are seen on a factory line in Germany. (Reuters)
Tesla EVs are seen on a factory line in Germany.

Cars produced at the Brandenburg site would in the "near future" contain batteries assembled locally, it added. "The focus of Tesla's cell production is currently in the United States due to the framework created by the United States Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)," the company said.

EU leaders have expressed concern that local content requirements of much of the $369 billion of subsidies in the IRA will encourage companies to abandon Europe for the United States.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

Also Read : Joe Biden acknowledges Tesla charging network. Elon Musk responds

Tesla rival Stellantis said on Wednesday it was already localising production in the US prior to the IRA, while earlier this month industrial gases firm Air Liquide pledged to take advantage of a historic opportunity to invest in clean energy helped by the IRA, but did not give specific details.

Holcim AG, the world's biggest cement maker, expects the IRA to provide strong momentum for its business in North America, and Linde has estimated the total investment opportunity for the company in the United States alone could exceed $30 billion over the next decade.

The European Commission has proposed loosening rules on state aid for investments in renewable energy, decarbonising industry, hydrogen or zero-emission vehicles, though Germany's finance minister has warned Europe must not respond to the US act with excessive subsidies.

Tesla withdrew its application for over 1 billion euros in German state aid for the battery plant in November 2021, and the company's Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted at that time that "all subsidies should be eliminated". However, the carmaker still has an open application for regional funding from the Brandenburg government.

A spokesperson for the German economy ministry said on Wednesday they were "working on clearing up the reasons" behind Tesla's decision. Brandenburg's economy ministry said that to its knowledge, the change of course would not impact the number of jobs available at the German site.

Musk said in March 2022 that the German 50 gigawatt-hour battery plant would reach volume production by the end of 2023, but the plant and car production site have hit their targets later than planned.

Tesla has struggled to ramp up battery cell production in Fremont, California, and Austin, Texas, which experts have attributed to new and unproven techniques the company is having trouble scaling up. The EV maker is holding its first investor day on March 1, laying out the third part of its "Master Plan" which Musk has said will focus on scaling car production and the supply chain for battery materials.

Tesla said in late January it would invest over $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada gigafactory complex with two new factories, one to mass produce its long-delayed Semi electric truck and the other to make its new 4680 battery cell.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2023, 06:44 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla EV Electric vehicle Electric car Joe Biden Elon Musk
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Royal_Enfield_Continental_GT_650_7
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a clarification on recent social media posts claiming that it has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by NGT on 10 year old diesel and 15 year old petrol cars in Delhi.
NGT ban on old petrol, diesel cars in Delhi revoked? Centre clarifies

Latest News

Wooed by US subsidies, Tesla dials back on big German battery plans
Wooed by US subsidies, Tesla dials back on big German battery plans
Silent killers: UAE to soon get electric military vehicles, courtesy GM Defense
Silent killers: UAE to soon get electric military vehicles, courtesy GM Defense
Mercedes aims to earn big bucks from in-car software, will take help from Google
Mercedes aims to earn big bucks from in-car software, will take help from Google
Meet the SUV of electric scooters: 10 things to know about the new River Indie
Meet the SUV of electric scooters: 10 things to know about the new River Indie
Hero’s Vida sets up its EV fast-charging network: Know which cities get it first
Hero’s Vida sets up its EV fast-charging network: Know which cities get it first

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city