Only 20% of Maruti Suzuki's sales will be pure EV by 2030, says RC Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki is aiming to launch at least six electric cars over the next few years . With the first pure electric car from Maruti Suzuki slated to launch in 2025, the automaker is planning to have a portfolio of six different EVs by the end of this decade. However, even with that, the car manufacturer would see only about 20 per cent of its sales to be pure electric by 2030, believes Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava.

PTI has quoted Bhargava saying that Maruti Suzuki was first trying to convert the popular hatchback WagonR into an electric car. He reportedly also said that the conversion happened successfully but the cost of the WagonR EV was coming out so high that it would not be a viable proposition if put on sale. Hence, the automaker started developing a bigger electric car, the Maruti Suzuki chairman reportedly added.

Maruti Suzuki showcased the eVX concept at the Auto Expo 2023, which previewed a compact electric SUV. Maruti Suzuki claimed that upon launch this electric SUV would promise up to 550 km range on a single charge. The concept EV was showcased in February this year, measuring 4,300 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, and 1,600 mm tall. Expect the production version of this EV concept to debut in 2025.

Speaking about the automaker's EV strategy, Bhargava reportedly said that the lower car segment is not such as could be converted to electric vehicles. "Now let's look at developing a bigger model because the lower car segment is not such as could be converted to electric operations and still remain within the affordability region for customers of that car," Bhargava reportedly said. He also added that by the time Maruti Suzuki enters the EV market later this decade, there will be a large number of electric vehicles selling in the Indian market.

Speaking about the Indian car market at large, the Maruti Suzuki chairman said that it is going to be a growing marketplace. He also reportedly noted that it is going to be a highly competitive car market. However, for that, the auto companies have to work to bring the best of technologies, the best products, the greatest reliability in their products, and the best of after-sales service, Bhargava reportedly said. "That's what Maruti has been trying to do all these 40 years. That is what we will continue to do. And we will continue to see that we make our best efforts to keep a large part of the market under our control," he reportedly added.

