Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Will Ferrari Ev Get Ferrari Made Batteries? Here's What's Going On

Will Ferrari EV get Ferrari-made batteries? Here's what's going on

By: Reuters
Updated on: 08 Apr 2024, 19:00 PM
Follow us on:
  • Ferrari plans to drive out its first-ever electric car by end of 2025. But does it have the scale and capability to also build its batteries?
File photo used for representational purpose.

Ferrari wants to increase its expertise in battery cells given their importance in its shift to electrified vehicles, but it has no plans to manufacture them itself, its CEO Benedetto Vigna said on Monday.

The Italian luxury sports car maker has been selling hybrid-electric cars since 2019 and has promised its first-fully electric vehicle at the end of next year. Ferrari, which sold just shy of 14,000 cars last year, might not have the scale to produce its own cells profitably. "We want to open up cells and understand what is in there," Vigna said at the opening of a research centre on battery cells in partnership with Italy's Bologna University and chipmaker NXP Semiconductors. "Production will always be done through external manufacturers, based on the know-how we hope to acquire through this research centre," Vigna said during a presentation. “We cannot afford to take cells as black boxes."

Also watch: Ferrari 296 GTB review: Red demon with hybrid horns

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Ferrari PurosangueSuv
Engine Icon6496 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Cr
View Details
Ferrari 812
Engine Icon6496.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.20 Cr
Compare View Offers
Ferrari Roma
Engine Icon3855.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.76 Cr
Compare View Offers
Ferrari Portofino
Engine Icon3855.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.50 Cr
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Ferrari Portofino Facelift
Engine Icon3855 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.80 - 3.90 Cr
View Details
Ferrari F8 Tributo
Engine Icon3902.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.02 Cr
Compare View Offers

The E-Cells Lab is focused on electrochemistry and is aimed at boosting Ferrari's long term expertise in battery cells, which it buys from external suppliers. "We'll use more and more cells and will ... need to know the chemistry," Vigna said.

E-Cells Lab would initially focus on lithium-based, liquid-state cells, but was ready to turn to address new chemistries and technologies, although Vigna said he did not see solid-state batteries as a real option for the time being.

First Published Date: 08 Apr 2024, 19:00 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrari EV Electric car electric vehicle
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS