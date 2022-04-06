HT Auto
Volkswagen ID. Buzz based taxi to come significantly different: Details

Volkswagen plans to launch its ID-Buzz taxi variant with autonomous driving technology by 2025.
Updated on: 06 Apr 2022, 10:38 AM
Volkswagen ID.Buzz will be available in three different variants. (Volkswagen)
Volkswagen ID-Buzz is one of the key electric vehicles from the German automaker. Also, the automaker has said that it is the most emotional product of the brand considering the legacy of microbes, which inspired the ID. Buzz. After introducing the passenger vehicle variant of the EV, Volkswagen is reading a ride-sharing variant of the car, which is expected to come considerably different from the private customer-focused model.

Carsten Intra, head of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said in an interview with Automobilewoche that the EV will be based on the ID. Buzz, but it won’t necessarily be identical. “This will not be an evolution of the ID. Buzz, but really a special purpose vehicle," Intra said. This ride-sharing variant of the ID-Buzz will come as an autonomous driving technology equipped model.

The automaker has revealed that it could arrive better optimized for four-passenger and luggage than the ID. Buzz. However, the details and specifications of the upcoming EV are yet to be disclosed. Intra said that the upcoming taxi variant of ID. Buzz is still in the concept phase. “We’re going to need a big jump and not just bring the ID. Buzz forward," he added.

With a fully autonomous driving technology and electric powertrain, the ID-Buzz robotaxi could be a giant leap for the German car brand that has been testing self-driving technology for its EVs for quite some time. The auto company has joined hands with Argo AI in its pursuit of driverless electric vehicles. Besides focusing on manufacturing vehicles, the company plans to become a mobility company at large and aims to establish shuttle services and self-driving delivery services around the world.

Volkswagen is now working on ID- Buzz robotaxis that would hit market sometime in 2025. By 2030, the auto company aims to launch autonomous driving services in 50 cities in Europe and North America. The company also has plans to join hands with Uber and Lyft for the expansion of ride-sharing services.

First Published Date: 06 Apr 2022, 10:38 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen ID Buzz electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
