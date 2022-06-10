Kia EV6 rivaling Volkswagen ID.4 electric car to launch in India next year

Volkswagen AG has confirmed to introduce its first electric car, ID.4, in the Indian market by 2023. The new model has already made its official debut in the global market and is now headed for India next year. It will be made available in the country in limited numbers, as per a Bloomberg report.

The German carmaker will initiate the testing of ID.4 for the country around September for any required adaptations as per the local weather conditions, Ashish Gupta, brand director at Volkswagen’s passenger cars division in India, said in an interview recently. Following the local testing, a limited number of cars will be imported into the country under the import rule which allows automakers to bring in up to 2,500 cars without the local homologation. Gupta also said that Volkswagen will also bring its global electric portfolio into the country within that limit to test the market.

While Gupta didn't reveal how many units of the ID.4 model will be imported into India, he did mention that it would like to make use of all the 2,500 units, however, the availability of vehicles is a concern worldwide as a direct result of the worsening chip shortage and other supply chain constraints.

The company is gearing up to commence the local assembly of its electric vehicles in India within the next 5 years. Meanwhile, the brand is also keeping its options open to manufacturing its own batteries in the country. This move will all allow the automobile manufacturer to remain independent for its battery requirement upon external suppliers.

The upcoming VW ID.4 will be launched as a direct rival to the Kia EV6 crossover which was recently introduced in India. Apart from that, it will also face heat from other battery-powered cars such as Volvo XC40 Recharge, Audi e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC, and Jaguar I-Pace.

