Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Upcoming Electric Cars Under 20 Lakh In India In Fy23

Upcoming electric cars under 20 lakh in India in FY23

Tata and Mahindra are likely to bring multiple electric cars in FY23 priced under 20 lakh.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 28 Mar 2022, 07:54 AM
Mahindra e-KUV100 is one of the most awaited electric cars.

The Indian electric car market has witnessed significant growth in the last couple of years. In 2021, a total of 329,190 electric vehicles were sold in India, representing a 168 per cent growth over 2020's sales of 122,607 EVs. While this growth was majorly driven by electric two and three-wheelers, electric cars too witnessed significant growth, led by Tata Motors' Nexon EV. In 2022 as well, the trend is likely to continue.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹ 8.25 to 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
UPCOMING
Mahindra Exuv300
₹ 14 to 16 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Altroz
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.44 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?)

The number of electric cars in the Indian market is still a few. Tata Motors sells its Nexon EV and Tigor EV, while Hyundai and MG Motor have their respective electric cars Kona EV and ZS EV. Apart from that BYD too has launched its own electric MPV in India. Among the luxury car brands, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Porsche have launched their respective electric cars.

While the majority of electric cars available in the Indian market are priced well above 20 lakh, only Tata Motors sells its Nexon EV and Tigor EV with a sub- 20 lakh pricing. However, the automaker seems to be facing steep competition from some of its rival brands that would launch sub- 20 lakh electric cars in India soon.

Here are a couple of upcoming electric cars that would be priced well below 20 lakh.

Mahindra e-KUV

Mahindra e-KUV was showcased in a concept form for the KUV100 micro SUV. The EV was scheduled to launch in the Indian market before but got delayed. However, now the auto company aims to launch it and expect e-KUV to hit the showrooms sometime later this year. Upon launch, it could be priced around 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which would make it the most affordable electric car in India.

Tata Altroz would be launched with the Ziptron technology.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz is likely to be the third electric car from the homegrown automaker. Tata Altroz EV has been already showcased by the automaker and it received pretty good attention. The Altroz EV would be priced between Tiro EV and Nexon VE, well below 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It is likely to hit showrooms sometime during the upcoming festive season.

Mahindra e-XUV300

Mahinda XUV300 is one of the bestselling vehicles from the carmaker. The homegrown SUV special auto company is planning to launch an electric variant of the SUV, which would compete with rivals like Tata Nexon EV. It could be launched in late FY23.

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2022, 07:54 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Altroz EV Tata Motors Altroz EV e-KUV Mahindra Mahindra KUV100 Mahindra XUV300 e-XUV300 electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS