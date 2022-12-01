Toyota testing Innova EV? Spy shots reveal first look

After the introduction of the new Innova HyCross, armed with hybrid power technology for the first time since debut, Toyota Motor is reportedly working on an electric version of the popular MPV abroad. In spy shots taken in Indonesia recently, a test mule with closed grille was spotted testing on open roads, hinting an Innova EV in near future.

The spy shots, shared on social media, shows the Innova with closed grille and headlight units highlighted by blue colour. The model is based on the older generation Innova Crysta. The spy shots also revealed the rear section of the test mule with Innova EV badging on the C-pillar of the vehicle.

The spy shots also reveal that the front bumper of the Innova test mule also houses the vertical fog lamp casings. It also gets new alloy wheels and blue graphics on the sides. The interior of the Innova EV is reportedly similar to the ICE version. It comes with a touchscreen infotainment system, a 3-spoke multi-functional steering wheel and an analogue instrument console.

Also Read - Toyota Innova HyCross vs Innova Crysta: What’s different?

Toyota had earlier showcased an Innova EV concept at the Indonesia International Motor Show in April this year. The concept version has an infotainment screen that shows information like battery level, available range and power output. During the showcase of the Innova EV concept, Toyota Astra Motor Indonesia had said, "the concept of the Innova Electric is developed for research and development purposes and will be used in the future."

Toyota currently sells the Innova across the world with either petrol or diesel engines. It has recently introduced the hybrid version of the popular MPV for global markets as well as in India. An electric version will complete the whole package for the Japanese brand and may soon become the first MPV to offer almost every kind of powertrain, barring hydrogen or CNG. However, an Innova with CNG kit is also expected to hit Indian shores soon.

First Published Date: