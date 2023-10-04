Toyota and Suzuki join hands to make bZ small EV, launch in 2025

Toyota and Suzuki have joined hands to develop a small electric SUV, which would come as the most affordable electric car from the Japanese brand. The two Japanese automakers have already signed an agreement to share models and technologies with each other globally, under which Maruti Suzuki and Toyota share models with each other in the Indian market. Now, the collaboration is about to spawn electric vehicles too.

Japanese automotive publication Bestcarweb has reported that Suzuki and Toyota are working on the production version of the Toyota bZ electric vehicle, which would come as a small electric SUV and as the most affordable one from the company. Despite being shy about entering the pure electric vehicle race, Toyota has recently intensified its Ev strategy. It appears that the baby electric SUV will be a part of the brand's global EV strategy. It could play a key role in helping Toyota to grab attention of the consumers in many global markets.

Watch: Toyota Aygo X: First Look

The report claims that the Toyota bZ small electric SUV could come to the market in 2025. The report also stated that it would be the production version of the bZ Small Crossover concept unveiled before as part of the 15 Toyota and Lexus concept models, which were shown in December 2021.

The Toyota bZ was showcased in digital renderings as a static full-size prototype with blacked-out windows. The EV concert was showcased as the smallest member within the fully electric bZ (Beyond zero) lineup. The Toyota bZ Small Crossover concept was claimed to have been designed with a focus on global markets. Based on the eTNGA architecture, the bZ promised 125 Wh/km power consumption. However, the automaker didn't reveal the exact specifications of the EV.

First Published Date: