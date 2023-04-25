Top 4 premium EVs with huge battery packs and longest range: Kia EV6 to MG ZS EV

Electric vehicles are becoming slowly popular in the Indian market. Several electric four-wheelers are on the market now that a person can buy. One of the biggest concerns with electric vehicles is driving range. This can be solved by charging infrastructure but it is still being improved in India or by having a very good driving range.

The luxury EVs do have a very good range but needless to say that they are expensive. However, some premium electric vehicles also offer a good range and are more affordable than them. Here are four electric vehicles that are currently on sale in the Indian market that might fit into someone's budget.

Kia EV6: 77.4 kWh battery pack with 708 km of range

The EV6 is the first of seven all-electric models planned by Kia for the global markets.

Kia India recently opened bookings for its EV6. The EV6 comes with a 77.4 kWh battery pack and has a claimed driving range of 708 km on a single charge. Kia offers EV6 in two variants, there is GT Line and GT Line AWD. They are priced at ₹60.95 lakh and ₹65.95 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 72.6 kWh battery pack with 631 km of range

The Ioniq 5 is the second electric car from Hyundai Motor in India and is a technical cousin to Kia EV6.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the quirkiest-looking vehicles on the market right now. It shares its platform with the Kia EV6. The Ioniq 5 comes to India as CKD because of which it is priced lower than the EV6. It costs ₹44.95 lakh ex-showroom. The Ioniq 5 has a 72.6 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 631 km on a single charge.

BYD Atto 3: 60.48 kWh battery pack with 521 km of range

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car

Then there is the Atto 3 which is an electric SUV from BYD. The brand has already delivered 700 units and comes with a lot of quirky features and styling. The electric SUV has a 60.48 kWh battery pack and a claimed driving range of 521 km. BYD is offering Atto 3 in two versions, there is Standard which is priced at ₹33.99 lakh, then there is the Special Edition which costs ₹34.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

MG ZS EV: 50.3 kWh battery pack with 447 km of range

The ZS EV gets a number of styling updates, primarily highlighted by a new front grille on the face. It stands on 17-inch alloy wheels.

MG's first electric vehicle for the Indian market was the ZS EV. It has a 50.3 kWh battery pack that has a driving range of 461 km on a single charge. MG offers the ZS EV in three variants - Excite and Exclusive. They are priced at ₹23.38 lakh and ₹27.30 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

