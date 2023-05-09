This tiny electric car comes with a body made of plants, promises a 150 km range

Liux Geko is a micro-electric car made by a Spanish startup named Liux, comes with a truly sustainable nature. The EV is claimed to have its body materials made from plants. The startup claims that this tiny urban EV is a smaller and more affordable follow-up to the Animal crossover that was unveiled in late 2022. Also, this EV follows the same environment-friendly principles as the Animal.

The tiny electric car named Liux Geko features typical single-box proportions of micro-commuters. It gets some sporty body features like sculpted bumpers, large wheels and sleek LED lights. However, the standout feature of the car is its body material, which is claimed to have been developed using sustainable biocomposite material. This sustainable material has been used for both the monocoque structure and the bodywork. It has been made from linen fibres and bio-based resin.

The startup claims that it has consciously left the material unpainted to showcase its carbon fibre-style weaving pattern. The manufacturer also used a 3D printing process to develop the body of the EV. This process claims to have helped the company to reduce manufacturing times for the EV and slashed CO2 emissions as well.

Dimensionally, the EV measures just 2,700 mm in length and 1,500 mm in width. This makes the EV 290 mm longer and 110 mm wider than the Citroen Ami. However, it still falls within the smaller range of vehicles that ply on European roads. As the startup claims, this could be a perfect urban electric car high on practicality.

Classified as an L7e heavy quadricycle, the Liux Geko weighs just 550 kg and draws power from a rear axle-mounted electric motor that churns out 20 hp peak power. The electric motor gets juice from a 13 kWh battery pack which is modular in nature, claims the manufacturer. This battery pack ensures a 150 km range on a single charge. This battery pack is also claimed to come as recycling-ready and future-proof for upcoming technological advancements.

