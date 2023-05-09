New MINI Cooper Electric to come with 400-km range

Published May 09, 2023

MINI has officially revealed some technical details of its upcoming new Cooper Electric

The three-door hatchback can run between 300-400 km on a single charge

This will be the debut model for the automaker's next-gen vehicle lineup

The car is touted to be geared towards electric driving fun

 The model would be available in two different power versions

The entry-level Mini Cooper E will come with a single front axle-mounted electric motor

It will churn out 181 hp of peak power

The higher variant will be a performance-focused one, Cooper SE

It will feature an electric motor mounted on the front axle and churn out same power
