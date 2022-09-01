HT Auto
This monstrous electric SUV generates 376 hp, can wade through 3 feet of water

Munro Mark 1 electric SUV gets a single electric motor paired with a 80.1 kWh battery pack.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Sep 2022, 11:10 AM
Munro Mark 1 is a rugged and repairable electric SUV.
Offroading is not just petrol or diesel-powered vehicle's cup of tea. An EV can equally take on rough road challenges, shows Munro Mark 1. The monstrous-looking electric SUV is claimed to be capable of producing 376 hp of peak power. Also, it can wade through three feet of water without any hassle. The manufacturer of the electric SUV, Munro Vehicles, is aiming at people who can use this off-roader for purposes like farming, mining etc.

Munro has planned to develop 50 vehicles initially, with half of those earmarked for the US. The automaker claims that it will start delivery of the Munro Mark 1 electric SUVs in March or April of 2023.

The Munro Mark 1 comes with an aggressive design, and it is claimed to have a modern visual appearance on the exterior and inside the cabin. It has a single electric motor that churns out 376 hp of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque. The electric SUV comes equipped with a permanent four-wheel drive configuration with a dual-speed transfer case and a locking centre differential. Also, the front and rear axle differential locks come as options.

Speaking about the hauling capability, Minto Mark 1 has a 100 kg payload capacity. Also, it can tow a 3,500 kg payload. The electric vehicle has 88 degrees of approach angle and 70 degrees of departure angle.

The Munro Mark 1 draws energy from an 80.1 kWh battery pack that is claimed to be capable of providing a range of around 270 km on a single charge. Munro claims the EV can do around 16 hours of offroading without any trouble. The battery supports DC fast charging at 100 kW and 22 kW AC.

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

