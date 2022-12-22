HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Electric Suv Is Like Multiplex On Move With The Biggest Screen Inside A Car

This electric SUV is like multiplex on move with the biggest screen inside a car

The Italian-American premium electric car startup Aehra has released images and details of the interior of its first vehicle. The EV, a sports car-like electric SUV, has captured attention with its interior inspired by aircraft and its giant multi-screen display that is the biggest seen inside a car. The prototype of the electric vehicle was showcased in October this year. It will soon go into production as the deliveries are expected to begin by the end of 2025.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Dec 2022, 13:56 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The giant multi-screen digital display on the dashboard is the most unique feature inside the Aehra electric SUV recently showcased.
The giant multi-screen digital display on the dashboard is the most unique feature inside the Aehra electric SUV recently showcased.
The giant multi-screen digital display on the dashboard is the most unique feature inside the Aehra electric SUV recently showcased.
The giant multi-screen digital display on the dashboard is the most unique feature inside the Aehra electric SUV recently showcased.

One of the most unique features of the electric vehicle is the giant full-width dashboard HMI screen that probably measures larger than even the 31-inch 8K display showcased inside the BMW i7 earlier. It stretches from one end of the dashboard to the other, split among three separate displays. Besides showing drive-related information behind the wheel, such as speed, range, and navigation, the other two screens show high-resolution images from two front side cameras. They also add up as a home theatre as well.

Besides this giant screen, the EV also has a smaller, oblong touchscreen at the centre which houses several controls like heating and ventilation. Alessandro Salvagnin, one of the two lead designers, said, "As a start-up with an agile mindset, Aehra has the freedom, passion and talent to unlock the full design potential of cutting-edge electric vehicle platform technology in a way that hasn't been done before, and this is extremely exciting."

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
Electric | Automatic
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix
Electric | Automatic
₹1.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : This monster of a hypercar runs on fuel made from plastic waste

The interior design of the electric SUV has been inspired from airplanes. It reflects in the low weight, high strength and optimal comfort of the seats. The seats are made from aluminium, recyclable carbon fiber composite and leather. The cabin also offers generous legroom and fully reclining seats besides other creature comfort.

The electric SUV stands more than five metres in length and comes equipped with 24-inch wheels. The EV can churn out maximum power of up to 800 hp and has a top speed of 265 kmph. The startup claims the EV can offer range of nearly 800 kms on a single charge. The company is yet to share details on the battery or its charging capacity. But given that this will be an ultra-premium EV, the battery size is expected to be larger than usual and support DC fast charging as well.

First Published Date: 22 Dec 2022, 13:56 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle Electric car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Year-ender special: 5 petrol scooters launched in 2022
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Goodbye 2022: Hot Indian concept cars of the year
Goodbye 2022: Hot Indian concept cars of the year
MG Hector SUV hits major production landmark
MG Hector SUV hits major production landmark
Does your EV range suffer in cold weather?
Does your EV range suffer in cold weather?
Tata Motors to hike Tiago EV prices by up to 4% in January 2023, more planned
Tata Motors to hike Tiago EV prices by up to 4% in January 2023, more planned
In pics: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally
In pics: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city