This concept car is less car, more spaceship. Just check out its cabin

The Lincoln L100 concept car will be featured at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Aug 2022, 14:30 PM
The interior of the L100 concept car comes with lights and motion sensors that help to communicate motion, battery life and human presence inside the vehicle. (Lincoln)
The interior of the L100 concept car comes with lights and motion sensors that help to communicate motion, battery life and human presence inside the vehicle.

Lincoln, on the occasion of the completion of 100 years, introduced the L100 concept car which has an aero-influenced styling and advanced technology in the interiors. Lincoln shared that through this concept car, it wants to pay homage to its first luxury vehicle, the 1922 Model L. The Lincoln L100 concept car will be featured at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

The exterior of the L100 concept vehicle resembles a car with a spaceship-like design. The vehicle is low to the ground with seamless lines. The aero-shaped design with a K-tail execution will help the air glide over the vehicle making it aerodynamically efficient. The car's glass roof and reverse-hinged doors give the L100 a futuristic look.

(Also read | Nearly 1.7 million Ford, Lincoln vehicles under scanner for possible brake issue )

Lincoln stated the entire interior has been designed to create an immersive environment for the passengers.
The interior of the L100 concept car comes with lights and motion sensors that help to communicate movements, battery life and human presence inside the vehicle. Once inside, the L100 senses a user's presence and the car enables a symphony of lights that will follow the user around the vehicle by activating an advanced, artificial intelligence system and GPS sensors. Lincoln stated the entire interior has been designed to create an immersive environment for the passengers. With the digital floor, canopy and ambient lighting, one can create a personalised experience that can enhance the mood of the travellers.

(Also read | Lincoln electric SUV to use Ford-backed startup's ‘skateboard’ chassis )

The Lincoln L100 concept vehicle is an autonomous vehicle with an intelligent driving experience and connectivity. The car will sport next-generation battery cell and pack technologies, which promise to deliver energy density enabling efficient, structural integration by treating the entire vehicle as a system, informed the automaker. President of Lincoln Joy Falotico said, “With the Model L100 Concept, we reimagine what the Lincoln sanctuary might look like for our clients of tomorrow moving us forward to define the next chapter of the Lincoln story."

First Published Date: 20 Aug 2022, 14:30 PM IST
TAGS: Lincoln L100 Lincoln L100 Concept Car
