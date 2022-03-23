This company sets up over 5,000 EV chargers across India in four years

EV charging solution provider Exicom on Wednesday has claimed that it has set up 5,000 chargers across India. These EV chargers are spread across 200 cities in the country, claims the company It also claims that the 5,000 EV chargers include 3,000 AC chargers and more than 2,000 DC chargers.

It also claims that the EV chargers have been set up in four years.

Interestingly, Exicom won the EV charger installation tender by EESL among more than 10 companies in the second quarter of 2018. As the EV charging infrastructure developing company claims, the majority of its charging points are installed at bus depots, fleet operators' places, public charging stations, residential communities and households.

The company claims that its Ev chargers can support all types of four-wheeler electric vehicles and commercial electric vehicles.

Commenting on the feat, Anant Nahata, MD and CEO, Exicom Group, said that deployment of more than 5,000 EV chargers across the country is a stepping stone towards achieving the bigger vision of supporting charging network for EVs in India with products that are future proof, reliable and are industry-leading in terms of performance. He also said that the company is committed to investing in R&D to support innovation and provide charging options to all types of drivers including those in low-income communities.

The company currently manufactures its EV chargers in Gurgaon and plans to set up a new greenfield manufacturing facility in 2022-23 to multiply the manufacturing capacity by three times. Besides the Indian market, Exicom is also focusing on overseas markets to export its EV chargers. The company expects to ship more than 20,000 EV chargers to its customers in FY23.

The demands for EV charging infrastructure, especially in public spaces have been increasing fast with the growing adoption of electric vehicles. Indian Ev market witnessed significant growth in EV sales in 2021, which is expected to grow further. Keeping pace with that, the demands for EV chargers too are growing. Exicom aims to encash this opportunity.

