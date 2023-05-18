Tesla working on its cheapest EV ever. Will it take the Indian market by storm?

Tesla showcased a teaser image of its upcoming new car during its shareholder's meeting, which has taken the internet by storm. The teaser image reveals the upcoming electric car's side profile's outline giving us an idea of how the EV would look like. However, the car manufacturer has not revealed further details or what it would be christened.

The latest teaser image from Tesla has created quite some ripples among Tesla enthusiasts. What fuelled the interest among them is Tesla CEO Elon Musk's announcement that the auto company is already working on it. While some believe it is the much anticipated Tesla Model 2, which is slated to be the most affordable electric car from the brand ever, some also believe that this is the Tesla Model 3 Highland.

Elon Musk has revealed that Tesla is currently working on two new products, and both of them will be introduced in the near future. The teaser image reveals one of them. While revealing the teaser image, Elon Musk said that Tesla needs to have a proper, dedicated product launch. “People always want to know what our next product is, but this is not the time to unveil it. We obviously need to have a proper, dedicated product launch," Tesla’s CEO said, further adding, “I just want to emphasize that we are actually building a new product, we are actually designing a new product, we’re not sitting on our hands here."

The flamboyant Tesla CEO also said that there are two new products to be excited about. “So, there are two new products that I think you’ll be very excited about. And both the design of the products and the manufacturing techniques are head and shoulders above anything else that is present in the industry. If I were to guess, just these two new products alone, we will probably make – obviously, this is just, you know, Elon’s guess, so you know, don’t sue me – in excess of five million units a year of these two models combined," he added.

