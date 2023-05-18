Is Tesla finally coming to India? Top-five factory sites in the world

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 18, 2023

Tesla is reportedly eyeing an EV plant in India. But where are its biggest manufacturing hubs at present?

California: Tesla factory in Fremont is one its oldest with annual capacity of 650,000 units per year

Shanghai: Tesla China plant was its first outside of the US. It has a capacity of 750,000 units

Berlin: Tesla plant in Germany manufactures Model Y and has an estimated annual capacity of 250,000 units

Texas: Tesla has moved its HQ to just outside of Houston. The plant is one of its newest with an estimated capacity of 250,000 units

Tesla is now hunting for a new production site and its officials were recently in India

Reports suggest that talks here were for a potential site for EV manufacturing

Tesla has plans of targeting emerging EV markets
For the full report...
Click Here