Is Tesla finally coming to India? Top-five factory sites in the world

Tesla is reportedly eyeing an EV plant in India. But where are its biggest manufacturing hubs at present?
California: Tesla factory in Fremont is one its oldest with annual capacity of 650,000 units per year
Shanghai: Tesla China plant was its first outside of the US. It has a capacity of 750,000 units
Berlin: Tesla plant in Germany manufactures Model Y and has an estimated annual capacity of 250,000 units
Texas: Tesla has moved its HQ to just outside of Houston. The plant is one of its newest with an estimated capacity of 250,000 units
Tesla is now hunting for a new production site and its officials were recently in India
Reports suggest that talks here were for a potential site for EV manufacturing
Tesla has plans of targeting emerging EV markets