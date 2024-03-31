Tesla rolls out 6 millionth EV, makes one million cars in just six months

Tesla has reached a new milestone, producing 60th lakh units of electric cars. The EV giant reached this milestone 16 years after launching its first-ever car, the Roadster in 2008. What's more interesting is that the OEM manufactured the last 10 lakh units of electric cars in just six months, while it took 12 years to produce the first 10 lakh units.

This achievement marks a significant moment for the electric vehicle manufacturer, which has created quite a revolution in the world of electric mobility with its cars such as the Tesla Model 3, Model S, Model X and Model Y. Another interesting fact is that the timing of the announcement of rolling out the 60 lakh units comes at a time when the automaker is facing a steep competition from Chinese rivals like BYD, which recently celebrated the production of 70 lakh units of plug-in hybrid cars. Tesla posted a short video on the X social media to announce the achievement and thanked its owners and teams around the globe.

From the small video Tesla posted on the social media platform, it appears that the specific 60 lakh unit car is the Model Y, which is the bestselling car in the world. Last year, Tesla sold a total of 12.3 lakh units of cars across the world. The automaker reached the milestone of 40 lakh cars in March 2023 and 50 lakh units in September last year. This signals that the production of the automaker is consistent.

With the automaker planning to ramp up the production of Cybertruck, Tesla is expected to expedite the overall production volume significantly in the coming months, which would see the OEM reaching 70 lakh units milestone even faster. Currently, Tesla is aiming to expand its production volume and sales further. One of the major markets the automaker is aiming to enter in 2024 is India, where the EV maker would produce cars locally as well.

First Published Date: