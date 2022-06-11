HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Proposes A 3 For 1 Stock Split; Ellison To Leave Board

Tesla proposes a 3-for-1 stock split; Ellison to leave Board

Tesla Inc. made the announcement in its annual proxy statement, which also said Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison will not be standing for re-election to the company's board.
By : AP
| Updated on: 11 Jun 2022, 07:59 AM
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tesla Motors on an electric car model (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tesla Motors on an electric car model (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tesla Motors on an electric car model (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tesla Motors on an electric car model

Tesla proposed a three-for-one split of its stock on Friday, a move that will make a single share of the electric car maker more accessible to investors but not affect the company's overall market value.

Tesla Inc. made the announcement in its annual proxy statement, which also said Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison will not be standing for re-election to the company's board.

The company said in late March that was planning to split its stock for the second time in two years. At that time the shares were trading at over $1,000 each.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

But Tesla's stock has fallen about 39% since early April, shortly after its CEO Elon Musk started raising the idea of buying Twitter. Shares in the company headquartered in Austin, Texas, closed Friday at $696.69.

Share splits are used by companies when their stock price gets too high for retail investors to buy individual shares, or when a company wants more shares to exist in the marketplace to make the stock more liquid to trade.

In its statement, Tesla said it was trying to accomplish both of these goals: giving its employees greater quantities of shares as well as making the stock more accessible to retail investors.

Musk is planning on using his Tesla shares as collateral for buying Twitter, as well as potentially selling down his stake in the company to help with financing.

Tesla shareholders will vote on the share split at the company's annual meeting on Aug. 4.

The company, meanwhile, said Ellison, a major Tesla investor and friend of Musk's, will be stepping down from its board. Ellison was one of two independent members named to the board in late 2018 as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which had demanded more oversight of Musk.

First Published Date: 11 Jun 2022, 07:59 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla shares electric cars electric vehicles Elon Musk
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @jpetramala
Watch: Cars swim through sewage water as heavy showers lash Florida
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
GoMechanic has undertaken an orientation and sensitisation process at its over 1,000 workshops to raise customer awareness about its Extended Warranty Packages.
Car maintenance at 200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
The new Mahindra XUV300 also comes with AutoSHIFT transmission. 
Mahindra XUV300 to soon get a new variant in India
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has set a new Guinness World Record by laying 75-km highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra in about 105 hours. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)
NHAI sets new Guinness World Record, lays 75-km highway in just under five days
Kawasaki has updated its 450 Twins for 2022 with a cleaner engine. 
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched with new updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Tesla proposes a 3-for-1 stock split; Ellison to leave Board
Tesla proposes a 3-for-1 stock split; Ellison to leave Board
Bajaj Auto inaugurates new Akrudi EV plant to boost Chetak's production
Bajaj Auto inaugurates new Akrudi EV plant to boost Chetak's production
Hyundai's biggest auto plants output hit due to strike by South Korean truckers
Hyundai's biggest auto plants output hit due to strike by South Korean truckers
Tourists fined ₹50,000 for driving Toyota Fortuner over sand dunes in Ladakh
Tourists fined 50,000 for driving Toyota Fortuner over sand dunes in Ladakh
In pics: Here comes Lightyear 0, the world's first solar electric vehicle
In pics: Here comes Lightyear 0, the world's first solar electric vehicle

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city