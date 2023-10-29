Tesla Model S and Model X EVs get new Stealth Grey colour

Tesla is aiming to make its flagship electric cars, the Model S sedan and Model X crossovers more attractive with a new paint scheme. Both the Tesla EVs have received a new Stealth Grey paint. The automaker has posted on its social platform that the new paint scheme for the Model S and Model X will be available in North American and Asian markets initially. The automaker has not revealed when the new paint will be available for the European market-spec Model S and Model X cars.

The latest Stealth Grey paint colour comes replacing the Midnight Gray theme for both the Model S and Model X. This colour debuted on the Tesla Model 3 Highland version from the Giga Shanghai factory earlier this year. Interestingly, Tesla has been adding new exterior colour options to its flagship sedan and crossovers over the last few years. In March this year, Tesla introduced a new Ultra Red paint for the Model S and Model X. This new exterior paint commanded a premium of $3,000. The EV manufacturer has not revealed the pricing details of the Stealth Grey painted Model S and Model X, but expect the new colour to come with a premium over other colour options. Clearly, Tesla is trying to boost the weakening sales of its electric cars with new exterior colour options that command additional pricing.

Earlier, in September this year, Tesla stated that all the optional paint colours became free, while the automaker also announced significant price cuts ranging between $13,500-$18,500 for the Model X. This was a desperate attempt from the automaker to boost its sales in the face of slumping demand from consumers as well as steeply rising competition.

Over the last few months, Tesla has been witnessing slumping sales for its multiple cars. During the third quarter of this year, global deliveries of Tesla Model S and Model X, combined were down by 14 per cent at 15,985 units compared to the same period a year ago. In the first nine months of 2023, the automaker has sold 45,905 units of Model S and Model X combined, which also makes a seven per cent decline in retail numbers compared to the corresponding period a year ago. This comes as a sharp contrast to the automaker's best sales numbers as the auto company was selling about 100,000 units of the Model S and Model X every year at a point.

