Tesla coming to India: Five EVs we need to see here ASAP

The wait for Tesla in India is nearing its end with Elon Musk all but confirming plans to enter the market after his Tuesday meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York. Praising India is a vibrant country with a lot of opportunities, the Tesla CEO, said that a big announcement is coming up shortly.

The Indian electric vehicle (EV) movement is gaining momentum but the big push has thus far come from the two and three-wheeler segments. The electric car segment is dominated by Tata Motors while luxury car makers like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volvo and BMW also have numerous models. But the predicted entry of Tesla could completely change the electric car landscape in the country, especially if the US-based EV giant establishes a manufacturing facility here.

Tesla is the global giant when it comes to electric cars and is miles ahead of any of its rivals - new or well-established. Many of its models are hot-sellers in several markets where Tesla has a presence. As such, here are five Tesla electric cars that we would want to see in India soon:

Tesla Model 3

Model 3 is the best-selling Tesla in markets across the world. (AP)

Model 3 sedan is the most-affordable Tesla at the moment. It, perhaps therefore, is also the most popular and leads the sales charts against rivals. It is offered with 50 kWh as well as 75 kWh battery packs with a claimed best per-charge range of around 550 kms.

Tesla Model X

File photo: A Tesla Model X electric car is seen at Brussels Motor Show in Belgium. (REUTERS)

Model X is a high-performance electric car from Tesla with a claimed range of 565 kms per charge. It gets a 75 kWh battery pack at its core. There is a 17-inch main infotainment screen in the cabin and the EV boasts of self-driving capabilities.

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y is is one of the most popular EVs across the world with as many as 11 units selling every hour.

Model Y is an electric crossover SUV from the US EV company that gets two battery options - 67 kWh and 81 kWh. It has a claimed range of 530 kms and is a very popular model in markets like China and the US. Its SUV body type helps its case as well.

Tesla Semi

Tesla Semi promises to be a game-changer in the fleet and transport sector but questions persist about its production scale-related challenges.

The Semi is an electric truck that could galvanise the Indian cargo transport sector, especially because of the high pollution levels in the country. Companies like Walmart and Pepsi Co have already placed orders for the Tesla Semi which is powered three motors, has multiple battery options and has a claimed range of up to 800 kms.

Tesla Cybertruck

File photo: A Tesla Cybertruck spotted at Tesla Giga Texas' Supercharger. (Twitter/Drive Tesla)

Now here is a model that the entire world is waiting for with bated breath. First showcased in 2019, the production of Cybertruck has hit numerous delays. But the delays have hardly dented the excitement around the model. The electric pick up claims to combine the utility of a truck with the performance of a sports car. It gets dual-motor AWD and tri-motor AWD set ups. It also gets a 100 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of up to 800 kms.

