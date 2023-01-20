Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Battery pack, driving range and specs compared

Citroen recently unveiled the electric version of the C3 hatchback. While the prices are not yet announced, most of the information about the Citroen eC3 has been revealed. The bookings for the eC3 will start on the 22nd of January and it will be competing directly against the Tata Tiago EV which is the only electric hatchback on sale right now in the Indian market. So, here is a comparison between the two.

Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Looks

In terms of looks, both electric hatchbacks look quite similar to their ICE counterparts. Citroen has not made any changes to the looks of the eC3 whereas Tata Motors did make some changes to the Tiago EV so that it looks a bit different from the standard Tiago. It gets an exclusive paint scheme that Tata has reserved only for their electric vehicles. Moreover, there are blue accents, different wheel covers and a different front bumper that help in recognizing the Tiago EV.

Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Battery pack

Citroen is offering the eC3 with a 29.2 kWh battery pack. Tata Motors is offering the Tiago EV with two battery packs. There is Medium Range and a Long Range. The Medium Range has a battery capacity of 19.2 kWh whereas the Long Range has a battery capacity of 24 kWh.

Watch: Tata Tiago EV: First drive review

Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Charging times

While using a 15A socket, Citroen eC3 takes 10 hours and 30 minutes, Tiago EV Medium Range takes 6 hours and 54 minutes and the Long Range takes 8 hours and 40 minutes. While using DC fast charging topping up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent takes 57 minutes on all three vehicles.

Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Driving Range

Citroen is claiming a driving range of 320 km. The Tiago EV comes quite close with a claimed range of the Long Range version at 315 km while the Medium Range has a claimed range of 250 km.

Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Performance

In terms of performance, the Tiago EV Long Range is ahead with its 0-60 kmph acceleration time of 5.7 seconds. The Tiago EV Medium Range takes 6.2 seconds while the Citroen eC3 takes 6.8 seconds.

Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Specs

Tiago EV Medium Range's electric motor produces 61 hp and 110 Nm whereas the Long Range variant produces 75 hp and 114 Nm. On the other hand, Citroen eC3 produces 57 hp and 143 Nm.

