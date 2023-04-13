Tata Nexon EV Max to get Dark Edition soon. All you need to know

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch a new edition of the Nexon EV Max electric SUV in India. The carmaker has teased that the Nexon EV Max will soon get a dark edition like the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Prime edition has. The teaser shared by Tata Motors on its social media handle gave a glimpse of the new edition saying ‘The Dark side of high-definition. Gets redefined. Dark To The MAX Coming soon’.

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition is expected to come wrapped overall black exterior theme as well as the cabin. Among the other cosmetic updates expected to be included in the new edition are charcoal grey alloy wheels, piano-black dashboard and black upholstery inside the cabin.

In addition to the cosmetic updates, the Nexon EV Max is also reportedly going to get a host of new features as well. These could include a new 10.25-inch infotainment screen which is used inside the Harrier SUV. Tata Motors is also likely to add features like sunroof among others. All the updates are expected to be implemented in the top trim of the electric SUV.

In May last year, Tata Motors introduced the Nexon EV Max for the first time as the long-range version of Nexon EV, the best-selling electric car in India. Launched at an initial price of ₹17.74 lakh, the Nexon EV Max promises ARAI-certified range of 437 kms on a single charge. The Nexon EV Max was introduced to take on rivals such as MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV in India.

Tata Motors equipped the Nexon EV Max with a larger battery than the stadard versions. The 40.5 kWh battery pack is 30% more powerful than the ones used inside Nexon EV. The Nexon EV Max also generates more power than the Nexon EV. It can churn out 143 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

Tata Motors currently offers Nexon EV Max in two variants - XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. The colour options include a new hue called Intensi-teal, apart from Daytona Grey and Pristine White.

