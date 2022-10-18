HT Auto
Tata Motors to deliver 200 electric buses to Jammu and Kashmir

Tata Motors has entered into a strategic collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir authorities for the deployment of electric buses in Jammu and Srinagar.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Oct 2022, 16:38 PM
Tata Motors today announced that it has won the tender of 200 electric buses, floated by Jammu Smart City Limited, for Jammu and Srinagar.
Tata Motors today announced that it has won the tender of 200 electric buses, floated by Jammu Smart City Limited, for Jammu and Srinagar.
Tata Motors today announced that it has won the tender of 200 electric buses, floated by Jammu Smart City Limited, for Jammu and Srinagar.
Tata Motors today announced that it has won the tender of 200 electric buses, floated by Jammu Smart City Limited, for Jammu and Srinagar.

Tata Motors will deliver 200 electric buses to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The former state is pushing to add electric vehicles as public transport in an effort to reduce pollution in an eco-sensitive region. Tata Motors, one of India's largest passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced it has won the tender floated by Jammu Smart City Limited. Ince delivered, these 200 electric buses will be plying on the streets of Jammu and Srinagar. 

Tata Motors has announced that it will deliver 150 units of 9-metre Starbus electric buses besides another 50 units of 12-metre Starbus electric buses to Jamu and Kashmir. As part of the contract, Tata Motors will operate and maintain these electric buses for 12 years. Arun Mehta, Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, said, “With a major paradigm shift towards clean public transport, the citizens of Jammu and Srinagar need a green mobility solution. We are happy to reinstate our association with Tata Motors for our public transportation needs. These electric buses will not only be a medium to commute, but will also be an enabler towards creating an eco-friendly Jammu & Kashmir."

Asim Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD at TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited, said, “Sustainable public transport is the need of the hour, and we are delighted that Tata Motors has got the opportunity to serve the commuters in Jammu & Kashmir. Our state-of-the-art electric buses are equipped with modern features that define safe and comfortable travel. We are happy to support the Government of Jammu & Kashmir’s vision of providing eco-friendly transport solutions."

These 200 electric buses will add to the 40 already in service in Jammu and Kashmir. Tata Motors has so far delivered more than 700 electric buses across several cities in India.

Recently, Tata Motors won a tender floated by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to deliver 1,500 electric buses to Delhi, 1,180 electric buses to West Bengal, and 921 electric buses to Bengaluru. 

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2022, 16:38 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Electric vehicle Electric bus
