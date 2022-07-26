Tata Motors ties up with EC Wheels, to supply 1,000 XPRES T electric sedans

Tata Motors says this will be the largest EV fleet deployed to the eastern region so far. Recently, the carmaker also announced delivery of the largest EV fleet in India to BluSmart Electric Mobility.

Tata Motors has announced partnership with EC Wheels India, an associate of Steelman Group and an app based cab service in Kolkata. The carmaker will deliver 1,000 XPRES T electric sedans to the company as part of the deal. Tata Motors says this is the largest EV fleet deployed to the eastern region of the country so far. The deal comes days after Tata Motors tied up with BluSmart Electric Mobility with delivery of 10,000 XPRES T electric sedans, the largest EV fleet deployed in the country so far.

Tata Motors says that the delivery of the XPRES T electric sedans to EC Wheels will start soon and will be completed in phases. Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager of Network Management and EV Sales at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “Tata Motors has always been focusing on the faster adoption of EVs in the mobility space, helping grow India’s e-mobility market. We are delighted to partner with EC Wheels India Pvt Ltd for the largest deployment of electric sedans in the fleet segment for the eastern region."

Tata Motors currently leads the electric passenger vehicle segment in India with more 80 percent market share. In the commercial space, Tata Motors says it has a market share of 90% in the EV fleet segment in India. "X-PRES T EV has created a new benchmark as it offers Enhanced safety, Fast charging solution, a Premium interior theme along with Dynamic performance at an Affordable Price. With this association, we have taken a giant leap towards future of mobility, helping the country to #EvolveToElectric," said Dorairajan.

Expressing his gratitude to Tata Motors for committing 1,000 electric sedans, Mayank Bindal, Promoter Director at EC Wheels India, said, “This association will help us to rapidly expand electrification in the eastern regions of India and work towards providing sustainable mobility solutions to our customers. With the best-in-class electric vehicles offered by Tata Motors, we intend to provide the customers with incomparable cab services in West Bengal and hope to continue this association on a long-term basis providing an elevated customer experience on our platform."

Tata Motors has launched the XPRES brand in July last year with the XPRES-T electric sedan. It comes with two range options, both certified by ARAI, offering 213 kms on a single charge and 165 kms on single charge. The electric sedan draws power from a 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh battery pack which can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 minutes and 110 minutes, using fast charging. It can also be charged through a 15 A plug point.

In terms of safety, the Tata XPRES T offers dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard. The interior has an all-black theme with blue accents both inside and outside.

