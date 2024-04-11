Tata Motors partners Shell to set up EV charging infrastructure in India

Tata Motors has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with British oil and gas company Shell to increase the electric vehicle charging infrastrtucture in India. The duo signed a deal to collaborate in setting up public EV charging stations across the country. Tata Motors, India's largest electric car manufacturer, said that the partnership is aimed to provide superior EV charging experience to electric vehicle owners. Tata Motors EV owners mostly use the company's Tata Power EV chargers besides third-party EV charging networks currently.

The carmaker has not revealed the exact number of Tata-Shell EV chargers planned for India. The new EV charging stations, which will come up using Shell's fuel stations in India, will add to the country's growing EV charging network. Tata Power currently has more than 8,000 electric vehicle charging stations across India. According to the Ministry of Power, India currently has 12,146 public EV charging stations.

The partnership aims to introduce convenient payment system for this EV charging network. It also plans to introduce loyalty programs for Tata EV owners, which is nearing 1.5 lakh across India. Shell offers EV recharge network with ultra-fast charging options. Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said, “By combining TPEM's deep understanding of EV usage with Shell's unparalleled customer experience, this strategic alliance will certainly bring a marked change in India’s charging behaviour, in turn driving up the EV adoption in the country." Sanjay Varkey, Director of Shell India Markets Private Limited, said, “Our strategic partnership with Tata Passenger Electric Mobility aims to promote the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in the country by leveraging digital integration and customer-centric initiatives."

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz to drive out three new EVs in India this year

Tata Motors leads the electric passenger vehicle segment in the country with a massive market share of 71 per cent. It offers four electric cars which include models like Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV and Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric vehicle. Tata also plans to launch at least three more EVs by the end of this year. Tata Motors has also recently opened its first EV-exclusive showrooms in Gurugram.

First Published Date: