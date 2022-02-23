Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Stellantis Confirms Jeep Ev, Maserati To Bring Two Electric Cars By 2023

Stellantis confirms Jeep EV, Maserati to bring two electric cars by 2023

Maserati Grecale will be the carmaker's first electric SUV.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Feb 2022, 08:17 PM
In its 30 years of existence, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has become a hugely successful product from the American SUV maker, which might drive the carmaker to give it an EV makeover.

Automobile group Stellantis on Wednesday has announced its product roadmap for 2022-2023 model cycles and it has confirmed that a Jeep EV is in the works. Also, the auto giant has confirmed that luxury car brand Maserati is working on two electric cars, which will be Grecale and GranTurismo or GranCabrio.

Also, both the Maserati electric cars and Jeep EV will launch sometime in 2022 or 2023, as Stellantis has revealed.

(In pics: Jeep Grand Cherokee joins Compass, Renegade, Wrangler in 4xe family)

Interestingly, Jeep previously teased a Wrangler EV in one of its commercials. Also, it showcased a Grand Cherokee 4xe that would be based on STLA platform. This time, however, Stellantis in its product roadmap has revealed that there will be a single Jeep EV that would arrive by the end of 2023. Interestingly, the STLA platform is well capable of housing other Jeep models. OIn that case, we might see a Jeep Wrangler Magneto making to production in near future.

Moving on to Maserati, the Italian luxury car manufacturer is working on its Grecale crossover that will be the brand's second model in the utility vehicle segment after Levante. The Grecale will be positioned below Levante and it will come with an all-electric powertrain. Also, Maserati will replace the GranTurismo and GranCabrio with a pure electric vehicle.

Overall, Stellantis has confirmed a total of 13 electric vehicles to be launched in 2022 and 2023 under its wide range of car brands. With this strategy, the world's fourth-largest automaker Stellantis aims to grab a large chunk of the bulging electric vehicle market. The automobile giant has said that it plans to invest $35.5 billion in the development of new electric vehicles. Jeep alone aims to electrify 70 per cent of its total fleet by 2025. The all-electric Jeep SUV will be the first step in that direction.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2022, 08:17 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Maserati electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car
