Singer Katy Perry gets the Tesla Cybertruck, thanks Elon Musk on X

The Tesla Cyertruck has been in the news for a variety of reasons ever since it was first announced and the American automaker commenced deliveries of the electric pick-up truck late last year. Given the sheer anticipation for the model, the Cybertruck has on everyone’s radar, celebrities and common folks alike, and the latest high-profile individual to bring one home is singer Katy Perry. The pop star took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an image with her new Tesla Cybertruck, thanking Elon Musk for the delivery.

Katy Perry joins Kim Kardashian as one of the recent high-profile women to bring home the Tesla Cybertruck.

In a post, Perry wrote “thx for the delivery @elonmusk #idol." Tesla co-founder Elon Musk replied to the post saying, “Looks good."

Katy Perry joins Kim Kardashian as one of the recent high-profile women to bring home the Tesla Cybertruck. The all-electric offering stands out with its quirky design and massive proportions, setting it apart from anything on the road.

Tesla offers the Cybertruck in three variants. The entry-level model gets rear-wheel drive, while all-wheel drive is offered from the mid-variant onwards. Prices for the model start from $61,000, going up to $100,000 in the US.

With respect to performance, the mid-spec AWD variant on the Cybertruck comes with a twin-motor setup which can clock a top speed of 180 kmph, while 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.1 seconds. The range stands at 547 km, which can be extended to 760 km using a range extender on this variant. The top-spec Cyberbeast variant gets a tri-motor setup with each rear wheel powered by an individual motor. This top variant can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 2.6 seconds and has a top speed of 209 kmph. Tesla claims a peak range of 515 km, which can be extended up to over 708 km using a range extender.

The Cybertruck offers a total combined output of 845 hp when its Beast Mode is activated. The front-drive unit alone makes around 300 hp. And while it may be large, Tesla says Cybertruck can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds

On the feature front, the Cybertruck comes with a 4×6 feet loading bed at the back and rides on 35-inch tyres. The electric pick-up also comes equipped with steer-by-wire, four-wheel steering, power-opening frunk, a massive 18.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a second 9.4-inch display for the rear passengers.

Speculations are rife about Tesla making its way to the Indian market. Elon Musk was scheduled to arrive in India this week for a two-day visit. He was expected to make some key announcements around Tesla’s foray into the Indian market as well as other businesses. However, the plans appear to be delayed at the moment including his meeting with PM Narendra Modi.

