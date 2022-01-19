Revolt RV400 rivaling Tork Kratos electric bike to launch on this date

HT Auto
Customers of Tork Kratos electric bike will be able to book the EV via the company's official website, while the deliveries of the motorcycle are expected to begin from around March this year.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2022, 01:53 PM
The Tork Kratos was earlier codenamed T6X and has been undergoing tests for the last couple of years.
Tork Motors finally has a launch date for its much awaited Kratos electric motorcycle. The nameplate for the new EV was announced just recently, while the motorcycle is claimed to be under development from quite sometime now. 

The Pune-based EV maker will roll out the prices for the new Kratos electric bike on the Republic day (26th of this month).

The company will also commence the bookings for the new EV on the same day. Customers will be able to book the motorcycle via the online portal (company's official website), while the deliveries of the motorcycle are expected to begin from around March this year.

(Also Read: Tork T6X renamed as ‘Kratos’ electric bike, launch later in January)

The Torq Kratos comes based on the T6X concept model which was showcased back in September 2016. The company has also said that the motorcycle has gone through a thorough development cycle and it has left no stones unturned to make sure that the customers get a well engineered product. The EV maker also claims that Kratos is India’s first indigenously designed and engineered motorcycle to go on sale. 

Kratos will come kitted with the company's in-house home-built operating system, called TIROS. In addition, the motorcycle will source power from Tork's in-house developed battery and axial flux motor, making it a completely India-made product. Its performance will be comparable to a 150cc-160cc sports commuter motorcycles present in India.

(Also Read: WardWizard Mobility, maker of Joy e-bike, sells 3,860 units of EVs in December)

As far as the launch price is concerned, expect the model to go on sale in India in the price range of 1.20 lakh to 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of other battery-powered motorcycles including the Revolt RV400. 

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2022, 01:53 PM IST
TAGS: Revolt RV400 Tork Tork Kratos Kratos electric bike electric motorcycle Kratos electric motorcycle Kratos EV Tork EV EV Mobility
Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

