Renault-Nissan working on two new electric models for the Indian market

On Wednesday, Renault-Nissan announced that they have manufactured 25 lakh cars at its manufacturing plant located in Chennai. Apart from this, the automaker also revealed that they will be producing two electric vehicles at the manufacturing plant. Apart from this, the plant will also manufacture six new vehicles.

As of now, it is not clear which electric vehicle Renault-Nissan are planning to launch in the Indian market. What we do know is that they already sell an EV version of the Kwid in the global market. It is called Dacia Spring. It comes with a single electric motor that produces 44 hp of max power in the base variant and the claimed driving range is 230 km on a single charge. If launched in the Indian market, it will be competing against the Tata Tiago EV, MG Comet and Citroen eC3. Currently, we do not know what will be the second electric vehicle from the manufacturers.

Last year, Nissan showcased three new SUVs in India. They are X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke. It is confirmed that the X-Trail will be making its way to the Indian market soon. However, the launch of the Juke and Qashqai is not yet confirmed. The manufacturer will first conduct feasibility studies on both SUVs.

The Qashqai will be going against the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross and Jeep Compass. The Juke is the smallest SUV in the segment so it will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hryder. Then there is the X-Trail, it is a full-size SUV so it will be going against the MG Gloster and Toyota Fortuner. It is expected that the X-Trail will come to India as a CBU or Completely Built Unit.

