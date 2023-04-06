HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Planning To Buy The Vida Electric Scooter In Chennai? Here's Some Good News

Planning to buy the Vida electric scooter in Chennai? Here's some good news

Hero MotoCorp’s electric sub-brand Vida has expanded its presence in the country with a new dealership in Chennai. This is the brand’s fourth market in India after Bengaluru, Jaipur and Delhi and bookings have now commenced in Chennai for a token of 499. Hero is retailing the Vida V1 electric scooter in two variants - Plus and Pro. Prices for Chennai are yet to be announced.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2023, 17:37 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Vida V1 is priced from ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards in Bengaluru. Prices for Chennai are yet to be announced
The Vida V1 is priced from ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards in Bengaluru. Prices for Chennai are yet to be announced
The Vida V1 is priced from ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards in Bengaluru. Prices for Chennai are yet to be announced
The Vida V1 is priced from ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards in Bengaluru. Prices for Chennai are yet to be announced

The Vida V1 Pro electric scooter is the top-of-the-line variant and comes with a bigger 3.94 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 165 km (IDC) on a single charge. The company claims a true range of 95 km. The V1 Pro is powered by a PMS electric motor with 6 kW (8 bhp) and 25 Nm of peak torque. 0-40 kmph comes up in 3.2 seconds while the top speed is rated at 80 kmph.

Also Read : Hero's Vida sets up its EV fast-charging network: Know which cities get it first

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Amo Mobility Inspirer (HT Auto photo)
Amo Mobility Inspirer
₹47,149 - 77,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ampere Reo (HT Auto photo)
Ampere Reo
₹40,699 - 56,190 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Avon E Star (HT Auto photo)
Avon E Star
₹60,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy (HT Auto photo)
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy
₹53,000 - 65,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Eeve Eeve Ahava (HT Auto photo)
Eeve Eeve Ahava
₹55,900 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Meanwhile, the Vida V1 Plus gets a smaller battery 3.44 kWh battery pack with a range of 143 km (IDC) on a single charge and a true range of 85 km. The electric motor and top speed remain the same on the V1 Plus, while the e-scooter is a tad slower with 0-40 kmph coming up in 3.4 seconds.

The Vida V1 takes over five hours to charge from 0-80 per cent and comes with fast charging that can charge at a rate of 1.2 km/min. Other features include four riding modes on both variants - Eco, Ride, Sport and user customisable. There’s also all-LED lighting with a projector headlamp, a 7-inch TFT touchscreen digital console with OTA updates; Bluetooth, 4G and WiFi compatibility as well as a host of connected tech including turn-by-turn navigation, geofencing, anti-theft alarm, vehicle diagnostics, SOS alert with button and more.

Also Read : Vida V1 Pro vs V1 Plus: Should you spend the extra money

The Vida V1 Plus is available in three colours - Matte White, Matte Sports Red, and Gloss Black, whereas the V1 Pro is offered in four colours - Matte White, Matte Sports Red, Gloss Black, and the additional Matte Abrax Orange. Currently, the Vida V1 Plus is priced at 1.45 lakh, while the V1 Pro is priced at 1.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Bengaluru). Vida will be expanding to newer markets throughout the year.

First Published Date: 06 Apr 2023, 17:37 PM IST
TAGS: Vida V1 Hero Vida electric scooter Vida V1 Plus Vida V1 Pro
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 290 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city